Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve skirt steaks

The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak$33.00
Beer battered onion rings, French fries, au poivre sauce
More about The Ellington
Cuba image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Add Skirt Steak$8.00
More about Cuba
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak$26.00
Grilled Skirt Steak with a Brandy Peppercorn Sauce & Crispy Onion Ribbons, Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Steak - ( Skirt Steak)$35.00
Market Specials Updated Daily
More about Community Food and Juice
Barking Dog image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog

1678 3 ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (2636 reviews)
SKIRT STEAK$29.95
CHIPOTLE MARINATED, CILANTRO CHIMICHURRI, ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, SAUTÉED BABY SPINACH
More about Barking Dog
Izakaya Juraku image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Skewer-Beef Skirt Steak$4.50
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
More about Izakaya Juraku
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt steak$36.90
Grilled skirt steak with mushroom sauce served with french fries & sauteed spinach.
More about Arco Cafe
Burrito Skirt Steak image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Quesadilla Skirt Steak$14.95
Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.
BOWL Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 86

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tostadas

Flautas

Texas Burgers

Calamari

Tacos

Waffles

Tuna Salad

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston