Skirt steaks in New York
New York restaurants that serve skirt steaks
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Skirt Steak
|$33.00
Beer battered onion rings, French fries, au poivre sauce
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Skirt Steak
|$26.00
Grilled Skirt Steak with a Brandy Peppercorn Sauce & Crispy Onion Ribbons, Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Market Steak - ( Skirt Steak)
|$35.00
Market Specials Updated Daily
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Dog
1678 3 ave, New York
|SKIRT STEAK
|$29.95
CHIPOTLE MARINATED, CILANTRO CHIMICHURRI, ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, SAUTÉED BABY SPINACH
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Skewer-Beef Skirt Steak
|$4.50
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Skirt steak
|$36.90
Grilled skirt steak with mushroom sauce served with french fries & sauteed spinach.
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Quesadilla Skirt Steak
|$14.95
Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.
|BOWL Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.