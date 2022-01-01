Sliders in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve sliders

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunch Sliders$18.50
Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Sliders$13.00
Served on grilled potato rolls
Prime Brisket Slider$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
Pork Slider$4.50
Pickles, BBQ sauce
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Trio$14.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET L.E.S.

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
Surf & Turf Sliders$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
Mix & Match Sliders (3)$18.00
3 for $18 - One of Each Only
More about SET L.E.S.
BURGERMANIA

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Cheese Burger Slider$3.49
Juicy Angus Patty, American Cheese top with Caramelized Onion and House Sauce.
More about BURGERMANIA
PLANTA Queen - NoMad

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAO SLIDER*$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Sliders (3)$17.00
seared tuna, sesame seeds, asian slaw, soy mayo
More about The Horny Ram
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SLIDERS & FRIES$15.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Sliders (3)$15.75
3 mini burgers with melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on potato rolls.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Sliders$13.95
With Cheddar Cheese
More about Melba's Restaurant - Harlem, NY
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about The Clam
The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sliders$15.00
More about The Hudson
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Sliders$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe - Midtown West

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Royal Wagyu Sliders$13.25
wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$12.95
bbq smoked pulled pork, gruyère cheese, pickles (2pc or 4pc)
Hot Pastrami Sliders$15.95
reuben style sliders with hot wagyu pastrami, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye buns (2pc or 4pc)
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
Au Cheval NYC

33 Cortlandt Alley, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sliders$18.95
Dijonnaise & Pickles
More about Au Cheval NYC

