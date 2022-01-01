Sliders in New York
New York restaurants that serve sliders
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Brunch Sliders
|$18.50
Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|3 Sliders
|$13.00
Served on grilled potato rolls
|Prime Brisket Slider
|$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
|Pork Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, BBQ sauce
More about SET L.E.S.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET L.E.S.
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders
|$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
|Surf & Turf Sliders
|$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
|Mix & Match Sliders (3)
|$18.00
3 for $18 - One of Each Only
More about BURGERMANIA
BURGERMANIA
274 W 40th St, New York
|Spicy Chicken Slider
|$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
|Cheese Burger Slider
|$3.49
Juicy Angus Patty, American Cheese top with Caramelized Onion and House Sauce.
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
15 W 27th Street, New York
|BAO SLIDER*
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
More about The Horny Ram
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Ahi Tuna Sliders (3)
|$17.00
seared tuna, sesame seeds, asian slaw, soy mayo
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SLIDERS & FRIES
|$15.00
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Angus Sliders (3)
|$15.75
3 mini burgers with melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on potato rolls.
More about Melba's Restaurant - Harlem, NY
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant - Harlem, NY
300 W 114th St, New York
|Beef Short Rib Sliders
|$13.95
With Cheddar Cheese
More about The Clam
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York
|Beef Sliders
|$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
650 West 42nd St, New York
|Royal Wagyu Sliders
|$13.25
wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.95
bbq smoked pulled pork, gruyère cheese, pickles (2pc or 4pc)
|Hot Pastrami Sliders
|$15.95
reuben style sliders with hot wagyu pastrami, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye buns (2pc or 4pc)