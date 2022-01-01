Soft shell crabs in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
More about HALL | o.d.o
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Soft Shell Crabs 香辣软壳蟹$38.00
Soft shell crab, dried chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
More about Cafe China
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SIDE (1) SOFT SHELL CRAB$11.00
SOFT SHELL CRAB$15.00
bacon / pickled cabbage / tomato / remoulade
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Item pic

 

CHILI

13 East 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Soft-Shell Crabs$36.00
🌶🌶🌶 GF soft shell crabs, dried chili, peppercorn oil 香辣软壳蟹
(the Entrée do not come with rice.)
More about CHILI
RedFarm image

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$24.00
More about RedFarm

