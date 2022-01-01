Soft shell crabs in New York
New York restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich
|$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Spicy Soft Shell Crabs 香辣软壳蟹
|$38.00
Soft shell crab, dried chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|SIDE (1) SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$11.00
|SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$15.00
bacon / pickled cabbage / tomato / remoulade
CHILI
13 East 37th Street, New York
|Spicy Soft-Shell Crabs
|$36.00
🌶🌶🌶 GF soft shell crabs, dried chili, peppercorn oil 香辣软壳蟹
(the Entrée do not come with rice.)