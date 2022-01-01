Sorbet in New York
New York restaurants that serve sorbet
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
1746 First Ave, New York
|Sorbet Coconut
|$8.00
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|COBB SALAD
|$23.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$16.00
Romain hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.
|MYKONOS SALAD
|$17.00
Shredded romaine, fresh dill, scallions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, barrel aged feta. red wine vinaigrette
Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay - 210 East 34th St
210 East 34th St, New York
|Sorbet Peach
|$8.00
Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery
77 Irving Place, New York
|CHOCOLATE SORBET (V) - Super deep & dark, made with @AmanoChocolate
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.