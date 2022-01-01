Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sorbet

Babbalucci image

 

Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Sorbet$4.50
More about Babbalucci
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side image

 

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave

1746 First Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sorbet Coconut$8.00
More about Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
The Viand image

 

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$23.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
CAESAR SALAD$16.00
Romain hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.
MYKONOS SALAD$17.00
Shredded romaine, fresh dill, scallions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, barrel aged feta. red wine vinaigrette
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Sabai Thai image

 

Sabai Restaurant

432 Park Ave S, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango sorbet$14.00
More about Sabai Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay - 210 East 34th St

210 East 34th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sorbet Peach$8.00
More about Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay - 210 East 34th St
Item pic

 

Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE SORBET (V) - Super deep & dark, made with @AmanoChocolate$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery
Item pic

 

french roast

2340 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Scoop Sorbet$3.00
More about french roast

