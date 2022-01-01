Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Souvlaki Pita$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Pork Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$21.00
lemon-herb, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tzantiki in pita, mixed greens & fries
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$21.75
lemon-herb, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tzantiki in pita, mixed greens & fries
More about The Viand
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Souvlaki$16.80
Marinated grilled chicken skewers served with Greek salad and pita bread.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Sandwich$10.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
Swordfish Souvlaki Platter$27.00
X2 Grilled Swordfish - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce
Salmon Souvlaki Platter$24.00
X2 Grilled Salmon Skewers- Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce
More about Yasouvlaki
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$7.50
Chicken Chunks in Pita Bread with Tzatziki, Tomato's, Lettuce & Onions.
More about Perista Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Eel

Egg Rolls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Beef Salad

Pretzels

Vegetable Fried Rice

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston