Souvlaki in New York

Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Pork Souvlaki Pita
|$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
|Pork Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$21.00
lemon-herb, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tzantiki in pita, mixed greens & fries
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$16.80
Marinated grilled chicken skewers served with Greek salad and pita bread.
Yasouvlaki
1568 3rd Ave, New York
|Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Sandwich
|$10.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
|Swordfish Souvlaki Platter
|$27.00
X2 Grilled Swordfish - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce
|Salmon Souvlaki Platter
|$24.00
X2 Grilled Salmon Skewers- Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce