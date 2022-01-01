Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve spaghetti

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Butter & Parmesan$9.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Nero$24.00
roasted octopus, garlic, calabrian chiliies, lemon, crispy gremolata
More about Chez Nick
2ebd6b3b-7755-41dc-884b-3c525461efca image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
More about Sant Ambroeus
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Alle Vongole$24.00
fresh shucked littleneck clams, house-made marinara or white wine sauce
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti al Granchio$28.00
Pastificio Dei Campi Spaghetti, garlic, Peekytoe crab, parsley, tomato
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio$23.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, peperoncino, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI ALLE SARDE$32.00
Spaghetti Chitarra, sardines, fennel, pine nuts, golden raisins
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Bolognese$18.00
More about Carroll Place
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Spaghetti and Meatballs$26.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs
Spaghetti alla Chitarra$21.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano
More about Rubirosa
Spaghetti Pomodoro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$8.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro for 4$32.00
San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano
More about Osteria Cotta
Item pic

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino$29.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil
Spaghetti all’Arrabbiata con Gamberi$34.00
Spaghetti Cavaliere Cocco, spicy tomato sauce, red Argentinean shrimp, parsley
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
More about Sant Ambroeus
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara image

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$23.00
Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Spaghetti Alle Vongole Veraci$25.00
Spaghetti with fresh Manila clams in extra virgin olive oil, white wine and parsley.
More about Il Brigante
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti with Veal Meatballs$25.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$18.90
with pecorino Romano and fresh black pepper
Spaghetti alla Sarda$24.90
spaghetti with squid ink, clams, zucchini and bottarga
More about Arco Cafe
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$15.95
pancetta (Italian bacon) & light cream sauce
More about Max SoHa
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata image

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI AGLIO OGLIO$19.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Spaghetti Alla Burrata image

 

Boulton & Watt

5 avenue a, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Alla Burrata$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
More about Boulton & Watt
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$22.50
More about The Viand
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatbals$23.00
tien tsin chili, marinara sauce
More about Sesamo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro$15.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil.
Spaghetti And Meatballs$18.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil with homemade meatballs
Spaghetti Carbonara$17.00
Crispy pancetta, caramelized onions, parmigiana, cracked pepper & egg.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti del Sud$19.00
w/shrimp, N'duja spicy Calabrese sausage & tomato sauce
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$18.00
& tomato sauce
Spaghetti al Pomodoro$16.00
fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil
More about Bono Trattoria
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti à la Marseilles
house made spaghetti with prawns, mussels & crab in a saffron - butter sauce with tomato, scallion, white wine & parmesan cheese.
More about Nice Matin
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti della Nonna Eugenia$23.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs, just like Grandma makes!
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Giuseppe$13.95
Green peas, chopped tomato, mushroom and colored peppers in an olive oil and garlic sauce
Spaghetti$9.95
Spaghetti Vongole (White Sauce)$18.00
Spaghetti with clams in an olive oil and garlic sauce with Italian parsley
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe image

 

232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$25.00
cauliflower, lemon, parmesan
More about 232 Bleecker
Item pic

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Aglio Olio$18.00
A simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with spaghetti.
More about Lupa Osteria
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Spaghetti Marinara$12.60
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Serafina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina Tribeca

95 W Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Serafina Tribeca
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Spaghetti$3.50
Spaghetti Alfredo, PBC Crumb Crust
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.50
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce
More about Certe

