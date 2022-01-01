Spaghetti in New York
New York restaurants that serve spaghetti
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Spaghetti with Butter & Parmesan
|$9.00
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Spaghetti Nero
|$24.00
roasted octopus, garlic, calabrian chiliies, lemon, crispy gremolata
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Spaghetti Alle Vongole
|$24.00
fresh shucked littleneck clams, house-made marinara or white wine sauce
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti al Granchio
|$28.00
Pastificio Dei Campi Spaghetti, garlic, Peekytoe crab, parsley, tomato
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
|$23.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, peperoncino, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|SPAGHETTI ALLE SARDE
|$32.00
Spaghetti Chitarra, sardines, fennel, pine nuts, golden raisins
Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$18.00
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|GF Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$26.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$25.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs
|Spaghetti alla Chitarra
|$21.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Kids Spaghetti
|$8.00
|Spaghetti Pomodoro for 4
|$32.00
San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino
|$29.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil
|Spaghetti all’Arrabbiata con Gamberi
|$34.00
Spaghetti Cavaliere Cocco, spicy tomato sauce, red Argentinean shrimp, parsley
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$23.00
Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
|Spaghetti Alle Vongole Veraci
|$25.00
Spaghetti with fresh Manila clams in extra virgin olive oil, white wine and parsley.
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti with Veal Meatballs
|$25.00
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Spaghetti
|$18.90
with pecorino Romano and fresh black pepper
|Spaghetti alla Sarda
|$24.90
spaghetti with squid ink, clams, zucchini and bottarga
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$15.95
pancetta (Italian bacon) & light cream sauce
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
|$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*
|$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|SPAGHETTI AGLIO OGLIO
|$19.00
Boulton & Watt
5 avenue a, new york
|Spaghetti Alla Burrata
|$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$22.50
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Spaghetti Meatbals
|$23.00
tien tsin chili, marinara sauce
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$15.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil.
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$18.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil with homemade meatballs
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$17.00
Crispy pancetta, caramelized onions, parmigiana, cracked pepper & egg.
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Spaghetti del Sud
|$19.00
w/shrimp, N'duja spicy Calabrese sausage & tomato sauce
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$18.00
& tomato sauce
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro
|$16.00
fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Spaghetti à la Marseilles
house made spaghetti with prawns, mussels & crab in a saffron - butter sauce with tomato, scallion, white wine & parmesan cheese.
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Spaghetti della Nonna Eugenia
|$23.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs, just like Grandma makes!
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Spaghetti Giuseppe
|$13.95
Green peas, chopped tomato, mushroom and colored peppers in an olive oil and garlic sauce
|Spaghetti
|$9.95
|Spaghetti Vongole (White Sauce)
|$18.00
Spaghetti with clams in an olive oil and garlic sauce with Italian parsley
232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker St, New York
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$25.00
cauliflower, lemon, parmesan
Lupa Osteria
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Spaghetti Aglio Olio
|$18.00
A simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with spaghetti.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti
|$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
Serafina Tribeca
95 W Broadway, New York
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$23.00
