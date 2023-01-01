Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Consumer pic

 

Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Spaghetti w Meatball$14.00
with meatballs
More about Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
Isabelle's Osteria image

 

Isabelle’s Osteria

245 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS Delivery$29.00
spaghetti pomodoro and 2 meatballs
More about Isabelle’s Osteria
Item pic

 

Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Spaghetti and Meatballs$26.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs
More about Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.50
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.50
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Lexington Pizza Parlour image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatballs$18.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil with homemade meatballs
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$19.00
& tomato sauce
More about Bono Tratoria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.50
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.50
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti and Meatballs$25.00
More about Rosemary's East

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Lobster Ravioli

Custard

Rotisserie Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Coconut Soup

Garlic Knots

Cookies

Ball Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (116 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston