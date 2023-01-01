Spaghetti and meatballs in New York
New York restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Kids Spaghetti w Meatball
|$14.00
with meatballs
More about Isabelle’s Osteria
Isabelle’s Osteria
245 Park Ave S, New York
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS Delivery
|$29.00
spaghetti pomodoro and 2 meatballs
More about Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|GF Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$26.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$25.00
tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.50
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.50
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$18.00
Classic Italian tomato sauce and fresh basil with homemade meatballs
More about Bono Tratoria
PIZZA
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$19.00
& tomato sauce
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.50
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.50
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce