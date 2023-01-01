Spinach pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve spinach pies
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SPINACH PIE
|$14.75
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Spinach Pie
|$26.96
Perfectly crispy layers of phyllo dough and a comforting filling of spinach and feta cheese.
EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave
633 2nd Avenue, New York
|Spinach Pies
|$5.85
Spinach & Phyllo dough - 2 Triangles per order