Spinach pies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve spinach pies

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH PIE$14.75
SPINACH PIE$14.50
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pie$26.96
Perfectly crispy layers of phyllo dough and a comforting filling of spinach and feta cheese.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave

633 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pies$5.85
Spinach & Phyllo dough - 2 Triangles per order
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Spinach Pie$15.25
More about Perista Cafe

