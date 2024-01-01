Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve spinach salad

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$16.00
More about Rosemary's East
Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side

654 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.99
Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Creamy Pesto Dressing
More about Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
East Village Spinach Salad$19.00
With mushrooms, hard boiled egg, bacon and feta cheese with creamy dill vinaigrette
More about Veselka
Fort Washington Public House

3938 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$17.00
baby spinach, strawberries,
blueberries, cashew crumble, feta
cheese, red onion, citrus poppyseed
dressing
More about Fort Washington Public House
Atria Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$17.00
More about Atria Senior Living - Hudson Yards

