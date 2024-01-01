Spinach salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Rosemary's East
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Spinach Salad
|$16.00
More about Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
654 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Spinach Salad
|$13.99
Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Creamy Pesto Dressing
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|East Village Spinach Salad
|$19.00
With mushrooms, hard boiled egg, bacon and feta cheese with creamy dill vinaigrette
More about Fort Washington Public House
Fort Washington Public House
3938 Broadway, New York
|Spinach Salad
|$17.00
baby spinach, strawberries,
blueberries, cashew crumble, feta
cheese, red onion, citrus poppyseed
dressing