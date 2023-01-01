Split pea soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve split pea soup
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CREAMY SPLIT PEA SOUP (P)
|$7.95
Thick and savory made with parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, tarragon, salt and pepper.
|LARGE SPLIT PEA SOUP
|$12.95
Thick and savory made with parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, tarragon, salt and pepper.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Split Pea Soup With Ham
|$10.00
Bacon bits as garnish
Contains Dairy
Gluten free
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SPLIT PEA SOUP
|$10.25
no cream, bacon fat, croutons
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Split Pea with Ham Soup served with Kale Caesar and Dinner Roll
|$18.00
|Split Pea&Ham Soup w/ Apple&Fennel Salad
|$18.00
Harry's - 1 Hanover Sq. NYC - 1 Hanover Square
1 Hanover Square, New York
|Split Pea Soup
|$12.00
Smoked Ham, Croutons
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Old School Green Split Pea Soup
|$7.25
Ham Hocks - Mirepoix - Chicken Stock - Herbs
