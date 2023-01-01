Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Split pea soup in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve split pea soup

73ceb963-ab0e-45af-a6a9-4eef1387c4a3 image

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CREAMY SPLIT PEA SOUP (P)$7.95
Thick and savory made with parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, tarragon, salt and pepper.
LARGE SPLIT PEA SOUP$12.95
Thick and savory made with parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, tarragon, salt and pepper.
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Split Pea Soup With Ham$10.00
Bacon bits as garnish
Contains Dairy
Gluten free
More about Friedmans West
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPLIT PEA SOUP$10.25
no cream, bacon fat, croutons
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Split Pea with Ham Soup served with Kale Caesar and Dinner Roll$18.00
Split Pea&Ham Soup w/ Apple&Fennel Salad$18.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Bono Trattoria image

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Split Pea Soup$10.00
Vegan
More about Bono Tratoria
Consumer pic

 

Harry's - 1 Hanover Sq. NYC - 1 Hanover Square

1 Hanover Square, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Split Pea Soup$12.00
Smoked Ham, Croutons
More about Harry's - 1 Hanover Sq. NYC - 1 Hanover Square
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Green Split Pea Soup$7.25
Ham Hocks - Mirepoix - Chicken Stock - Herbs
Old School Green Split Pea Soup$7.25
Ham Hocks - Mirepoix - Chicken Stock - Herbs
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

