Squid in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve squid

Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Way Of The Squid$15.00
Squid, Lotus Root, Tofu Skin, Rice Cake
More about Mala Project
Crispy Squid image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Squid$14.00
saffron aioli, lemon
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼$16.76
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Way Of The Squid$15.00
Squid, Lotus Root, Tofu Skin, Rice Cake
More about Mala Project
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Squid Legs$10.00
Squid$9.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Consumer pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Way Of The Squid$15.00
Squid, Lotus Root, Tofu Skin, Rice Cake
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼$16.76
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
salt & pepper squid$16.00
Salt & pepper squid, fried curry leaves, lime, sweet chili sauce
More about HITW Murray Hill
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
椒盐鱿鱼 Salt and Pepper Squid$18.00
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice with Squid$12.00
Spanish Rice With Squid
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Crispy Squid image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Squid$14.00
saffron aioli, lemon
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼$16.76
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Squid Ink Risotto$26.00
home-made fish balls, bonita flakes
More about Sesamo
Crispy Squid image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Squid$14.00
saffron aioli, lemon
More about Seamore's
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid$3.50
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID INK FRIED RICE$22.00
KHAO PAD MUK DAM - squid ink, fried rice with salmon roe, garlic, cilantro, scallion
More about LumLum
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi: Ika Squid$6.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A15 Squids Kara-age$10.95
More about Sushi-teria
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti image

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Squid (Ika geso yaki)$7.00
More about GORIN Ramen

