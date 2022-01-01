Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve steak frites

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Argentinian Steak Frites$33.95
NY strip steak, fries, chimichurri sauce.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Bocado Cafe

1293 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Frites$35.00
grilled 12 oz NY strip steak, rainbow carrots, hand cut crispy fries
More about Bocado Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites Chimichurri$32.00
a 12oz grilled skirt steak with chili dusted fries, haricot vert and a side of chimichurri sauce
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$21.00
More about Chez Nick
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$30.00
12oz Market steak topped with peppercorn jus served with a side of hand cut french fries.
More about Friedmans West
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$35.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

 

La Bonne

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tartare with Pommes Frites$25.00
Capers, cornichons, worcestershire sauce.
NY Strip Steak Frites au Poivre$43.00
8 oz NY Strip Steak smothered in peppercorn sauce, served with French fries.
Filet Mignon Steak Frites$47.00
6 oz Filet Mignon smothered in peppercorn sauce, served with French fries.
More about La Bonne
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RED ROOSTER HARLEM

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$42.00
roasted chimichurri, bbq bernaise, green bean salad, fries
More about RED ROOSTER HARLEM
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK FRITES$39.00
Certified Angus NY strip steak, haricot verts, chimichurri, french fries.
LE PETIT STEAK FRITES$29.50
Certified Angus NY strip steak, haricot verts, chimichurri, french fries.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$46.00
grilled all natural NY strip steak, béarnaise sauce, fries
Steak Frites$36.00
grilled prime hanger steak, béarnaise, fries
More about NICE MATIN
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$36.00
Fresh, Tuscan marinated ribeye with shoe string fries
More about Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$32.00
Brandt Family Farms Ribeye, Herb Butter, Maison Frites
More about Maison Pickle
Item pic

 

Hiltop Park Alehouse

3821 Broadway, New York, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$29.00
Pat LaFrieda 10 oz sirloin, crispy shallots, sautéed wild mushroom, red wine demi-glaze
More about Hiltop Park Alehouse

