Steak frites in New York
New York restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Argentinian Steak Frites
|$33.95
NY strip steak, fries, chimichurri sauce.
More about Bocado Cafe
Bocado Cafe
1293 Lexington Ave, New York
|Steak & Frites
|$35.00
grilled 12 oz NY strip steak, rainbow carrots, hand cut crispy fries
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Steak Frites Chimichurri
|$32.00
a 12oz grilled skirt steak with chili dusted fries, haricot vert and a side of chimichurri sauce
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
12oz Market steak topped with peppercorn jus served with a side of hand cut french fries.
More about La Bonne
La Bonne
48 W 55th Street, New York
|Steak Tartare with Pommes Frites
|$25.00
Capers, cornichons, worcestershire sauce.
|NY Strip Steak Frites au Poivre
|$43.00
8 oz NY Strip Steak smothered in peppercorn sauce, served with French fries.
|Filet Mignon Steak Frites
|$47.00
6 oz Filet Mignon smothered in peppercorn sauce, served with French fries.
More about RED ROOSTER HARLEM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RED ROOSTER HARLEM
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Steak Frites
|$42.00
roasted chimichurri, bbq bernaise, green bean salad, fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|STEAK FRITES
|$39.00
Certified Angus NY strip steak, haricot verts, chimichurri, french fries.
|LE PETIT STEAK FRITES
|$29.50
Certified Angus NY strip steak, haricot verts, chimichurri, french fries.
More about NICE MATIN
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Steak Frites
|$46.00
grilled all natural NY strip steak, béarnaise sauce, fries
|Steak Frites
|$36.00
grilled prime hanger steak, béarnaise, fries
More about Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Steak Frites
|$36.00
Fresh, Tuscan marinated ribeye with shoe string fries
More about Maison Pickle
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Steak Frites
|$32.00
Brandt Family Farms Ribeye, Herb Butter, Maison Frites