Steak sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK SANDWICH$21.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Steak Sandwich$19.00
onions, peppers, melted american cheese, kimchi, soy mayo, baguette
Korean Steak Sandwich$20.00
onions, peppers, jalapeños, melted american cheese, soy mayo, baguette
More about The Horny Ram
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$8.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Flank Steak Sandwich$14.00
Marinade Flank Steak W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
More about Saiguette
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Steak & Onions Sandwich Platter$95.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$30.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$22.00
More about French Roast

