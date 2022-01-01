Steak sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Korean Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
onions, peppers, melted american cheese, kimchi, soy mayo, baguette
|Korean Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
onions, peppers, jalapeños, melted american cheese, soy mayo, baguette
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.00
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Flank Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinade Flank Steak W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
|Steak & Onions Sandwich Platter
|$95.00
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Steak Sandwich
|$30.00
