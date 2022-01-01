Steamed dumplings in New York
New York restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)
|$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
|Pork Dumplings (Steamed)
|$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.50
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Steamed VEGGIE Dumpling
|$8.95
Steamed vegetable dumpling stuffed with mixture of cabbage, carrot, mushroom, scallion, radish inside. 5 pieces and home made dumpling sauce
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Steamed Dumplings
|$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Nabon Steamed Dumplings
|$9.00
Chicken & shrimp dumplings with black bean vinaigrette