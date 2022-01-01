Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling$9.50
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Steamed PORK Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Steamed PORK Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Steamed VEGGIE Dumpling$8.95
Steamed vegetable dumpling stuffed with mixture of cabbage, carrot, mushroom, scallion, radish inside. 5 pieces and home made dumpling sauce
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumpling$8.25
More about Saiguette
Nabon Steamed Dumplings image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nabon Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Chicken & shrimp dumplings with black bean vinaigrette
More about Spice Thai
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Veggie Dumplings (5)$12.00
Vegetarian
More about Uluh

