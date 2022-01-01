Steamed rice in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steam White Rice (Small)$2.50
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Short Grain White Rice$4.50
More about RedFarm
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAMED RICE*$5.00
Side of Steamed White Rice
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - NY

92 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Rice$2.00
Steamed white rice
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice w. Chicken Feet 蒸鳳爪飯$5.75
Steamed Rice w. Black Pepper Short Ribs 黑椒牛仔骨飯$5.75
Steamed Rice w. Beef and Fried Egg 煎蛋牛肉飯$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Steamed Short Grain White Rice image

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Short Grain White Rice$4.50
More about RedFarm
Steamed Rice image

NOODLES

The Tyger

1 Howard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3247 reviews)
Steamed Rice$5.00
More about The Tyger

