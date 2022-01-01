Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stew Chicken$21.00
Chicken marinated in a brown stew sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
Vegan Stew Peas with White Rice$16.00
Island red pea stew with peppers, onions, and tomato served with Jasmine rice
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fisherman's Stew$15.00
lobster-tomato broth, seared fillet
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice$16.95
Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-7 Stewed Beef Basil$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Army "Budae" Stew$18.00
​​Korean-style craft ramen made with spicy kimchi pork broth, spam, sausage, pork belly, bacon, kimchi, tofu, watercress, and mozzarella cheese.
More about MOKBAR
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉 image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Fish Stew 青花椒沸腾鱼$38.00
Sea bass, wood's ears, dried tofu skin, bean sprout, peppercorns, chili peppers, cilantro
More about Cafe China
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Oxtail Stew$16.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEWED PORK LEG ON RICE$16.00
Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar.
THAI BEEF STEW$16.00
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
M-9 Stewed Beef Basil$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood stew$19.90
with mussels, clams, calamari, shrimps in light tomato sauce (spicy)
More about Arco Cafe
Item pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fisherman's Stew$15.00
lobster-tomato broth, seared fillet
More about Seamore's
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉 image

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oxtail Stew$16.50
Oxtail Stew$16.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fisherman's Stew$15.00
lobster-tomato broth, seared fillet
More about Seamore's
CHIRP image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Squash Stew Bowl$11.00
Squash Stew Sm$5.00
More about CHIRP
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oxtail Stew$16.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Local Culture image

 

Local Culture

601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oxtail Stew$20.00
More about Local Culture
Soothr image

NOODLES

Soothr

204 East 13th street, New York

Avg 4.9 (2264 reviews)
Massaman Stewed Beef$24.00
More about Soothr
Item pic

 

Teranga

601 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Efo Riro' Kale Stew$5.00
Kale, okra, red palm fruit oil stew. Vegan.
'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew$5.00
Black eyed pea, sweet potato, and okra stew. Vegan. Gluten Free.
More about Teranga

