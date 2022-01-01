Stew in New York
New York restaurants that serve stew
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Stew Chicken
|$21.00
Chicken marinated in a brown stew sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
|Vegan Stew Peas with White Rice
|$16.00
Island red pea stew with peppers, onions, and tomato served with Jasmine rice
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Fisherman's Stew
|$15.00
lobster-tomato broth, seared fillet
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice
|$16.95
Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|M-7 Stewed Beef Basil
|$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Army "Budae" Stew
|$18.00
Korean-style craft ramen made with spicy kimchi pork broth, spam, sausage, pork belly, bacon, kimchi, tofu, watercress, and mozzarella cheese.
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Sizzling Fish Stew 青花椒沸腾鱼
|$38.00
Sea bass, wood's ears, dried tofu skin, bean sprout, peppercorns, chili peppers, cilantro
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Oxtail Stew
|$16.50
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|STEWED PORK LEG ON RICE
|$16.00
Stewed pork hock with 5 spices, boiled egg, sour mustard & cilantro in brown sauce, served with minced chili in vinegar.
|THAI BEEF STEW
|$16.00
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|M-9 Stewed Beef Basil
|$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Seafood stew
|$19.90
with mussels, clams, calamari, shrimps in light tomato sauce (spicy)
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
CHIRP
369 W 34th St, New York
|Squash Stew Bowl
|$11.00
|Squash Stew Sm
|$5.00
NOODLES
Soothr
204 East 13th street, New York
|Massaman Stewed Beef
|$24.00
Teranga
601 Lexington Avenue, New York
|'Efo Riro' Kale Stew
|$5.00
Kale, okra, red palm fruit oil stew. Vegan.
|'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew
|$5.00
Black eyed pea, sweet potato, and okra stew. Vegan. Gluten Free.