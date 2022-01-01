Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Pizza Heights

177 Wadsworth ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.25
This silky NY Cheesecake, crowned with delicious wild strawberries sits on a sponge cake base.
More about Pizza Heights
Brunch Harlem

271 W 119th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
More about Brunch Harlem
PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$8.00
The Original with a freshly house-made strawberry compote, a perfection in acidity and sweetness.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted with fresh fruits.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour

