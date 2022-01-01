Strawberry cheesecake in New York
New York restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Pizza Heights
177 Wadsworth ave, New York
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.25
This silky NY Cheesecake, crowned with delicious wild strawberries sits on a sponge cake base.
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
The Original with a freshly house-made strawberry compote, a perfection in acidity and sweetness.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted with fresh fruits.