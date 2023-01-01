Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve street tacos

Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos CHICKEN$13.00
Street Tacos BEEF$13.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mission Street Short Ribs Tacos$18.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tomato Salad

Veggie Rolls

Pork Chops

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Wontons

Crab Rangoon

Chocolate Fudge

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (799 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston