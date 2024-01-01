Suadero in New York
New York restaurants that serve suadero
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Tacos de Suadero
|$17.00
Beer–braised brisket, avocado, red onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, horseradish crema
Toloache - 50th St.
251 West 50th St, New York
|Tacos de Suadero
|$16.00
Beer-braised brisket, avocado, red onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and horseradish crema.
2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
Taqueria - Gramercy - 218 3rd Ave
218 3rd Ave, New York
|Taco Suadero
|$4.00
Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa