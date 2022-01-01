Summer rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-14 Summer Roll
|$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Thai Terminal
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Nature Summer Roll
|$6.95
Fresh vegetables roll with tofu, mint, noodles, served with crushed peanut in hoisin sauce.
More about Pro Thai
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Summer Roll
|$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
More about Hanoi House
Hanoi House
119 St. Marks Pl., New York
|Pork Summer Rolls
|$10.00
Fresh rice paper wrapped around housemade pork sausage, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce.
|Tofu Summer Rolls
|$9.00
Fresh rice paper wrapped around garlic-marinated tofu, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce. (Vegan)
|Summer Roll Combo
|$9.50
One Pork Sausage Summer Roll and One Garlic Tofu Summer Roll with peanut-hoisin sauce.
More about Malii Gramercy
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-13 Summer Roll
|$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Mama's Cupboard
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Summer roll
|$10.50
rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce
More about Saiguette
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Summer Roll (2)
Soft unfried rice paper roll w. lettuce, bean sprouts, fresh herb, vermicelli, served w. slightly spicy peanut hoisin sauce
|Summer Roll (2)
Soft unfried rice paper roll w. lettuce, bean sprouts, fresh herb, vermicelli, served w. slightly spicy peanut hoisin sauce
More about JoJu
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$7.95
2 rolls with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.**Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
***Please be aware that products at this location contain peanuts.
|Scallion Omelette Summer Rolls
|$6.95
2 rolls with scallion egg omelette, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.***Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|Vegetarian Summer Rolls
|$6.95
refreshing & light
2 rolls with vegetables- red cabbage, daikon & carrots, cilantro, lettuce, and rice noodles.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
***served with peanut sauce
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$8.00
Lettuce, basil, mint & tofu with tamarind hoisin sauce
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$8.00
Lettuce, basil, mint & tofu with tamarind hoisin sauce