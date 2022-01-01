Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-14 Summer Roll$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nature Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh vegetables roll with tofu, mint, noodles, served with crushed peanut in hoisin sauce.
More about Thai Terminal
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Consumer pic

 

Hanoi House

119 St. Marks Pl., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Summer Rolls$10.00
Fresh rice paper wrapped around housemade pork sausage, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce.
Tofu Summer Rolls$9.00
Fresh rice paper wrapped around garlic-marinated tofu, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce. (Vegan)
Summer Roll Combo$9.50
One Pork Sausage Summer Roll and One Garlic Tofu Summer Roll with peanut-hoisin sauce.
More about Hanoi House
A-14 Summer Roll image

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-13 Summer Roll$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer roll$10.50
rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce
More about Mama's Cupboard
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Roll (2)
Soft unfried rice paper roll w. lettuce, bean sprouts, fresh herb, vermicelli, served w. slightly spicy peanut hoisin sauce
Summer Roll (2)
Soft unfried rice paper roll w. lettuce, bean sprouts, fresh herb, vermicelli, served w. slightly spicy peanut hoisin sauce
More about Saiguette
Item pic

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Summer Rolls$7.95
2 rolls with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.**Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
***Please be aware that products at this location contain peanuts.
Scallion Omelette Summer Rolls$6.95
2 rolls with scallion egg omelette, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.***Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Vegetarian Summer Rolls$6.95
refreshing & light
2 rolls with vegetables- red cabbage, daikon & carrots, cilantro, lettuce, and rice noodles.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
***served with peanut sauce
More about JoJu
eb95738c-6df9-4c6f-8d67-ba8709e36382 image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Summer Rolls$8.00
Lettuce, basil, mint & tofu with tamarind hoisin sauce
More about Spice Thai
Fresh Summer Rolls image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Summer Rolls$8.00
Lettuce, basil, mint & tofu with tamarind hoisin sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Summer Roll Shirmp$8.50
These homemade summer rolls make the perfect light appetizer or lunch, especially when dipped in a peanut dipping sauce
More about Tam Sang

