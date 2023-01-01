Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sundaes

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant

88 University Place, New York

I-Tim Sundae$12.00
More about Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Dulce De Leche Brownie Sundae$11.00
Ice cream, butterscotch chips, whipped cream.
More about Hill and Bay
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
ICE CREAM SUNDAE$10.00
chocolate sauce, wet walnuts, sprinkles, whip cream
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Amy Fontaine's

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

Fried Brownie Sundae$12.00
More about Amy Fontaine's

