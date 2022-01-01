Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Fries image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Sweet Potato Fries Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces On Side).
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Fries$8.00
Served with curry mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
More about Tampopo Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Blue cheese aioli.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces On Side).
More about Ruby's Cafe
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Blue cheese aioli.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fried Onion Roll$6.95
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Blue cheese aioli.
More about Friedmans West
Harlem Public image

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.
More about Harlem Public
Item pic

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
cayenne mayo
More about The Horny Ram
02 - HITW Murray Hill image

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about HITW Murray Hill
Item pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
More about Seamore's
HP at Northend image

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.
More about HP at Northend
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.50
More about The Viand
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
More about Seamore's
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Sweet Potato Fries, Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces on Side)
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Blue cheese aioli.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Sweet Potato Bites$6.00
Smoked and tossed in PG rub.
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Coppelia
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
More about Ellington in the Park
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
More about Carrot Express NYC
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Vegan On The Fly image

 

Vegan On The Fly

24 W 45st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Vegan On The Fly

