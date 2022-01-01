Sweet potato fries in New York
New York restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.95
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.50
Sweet Potato Fries Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces On Side).
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Fries
|$8.00
Served with curry mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
Blue cheese aioli.
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces On Side).
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Blue cheese aioli.
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Sweet Potato Fried Onion Roll
|$6.95
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Blue cheese aioli.
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$12.00
cayenne mayo
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$8.50
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.50
Sweet Potato Fries, Served With Sweet Chilli Sauce, Sour Cream & Scallions. (Sauces on Side)
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Blue cheese aioli.
PURE GRIT BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Fried Sweet Potato Bites
|$6.00
Smoked and tossed in PG rub.
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
- 2