Taco salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve taco salad
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Taco Salad
|$15.50
chorizo chicken, mixed baby lettuce, kale, baby watercress, watermelon radish, charred corn, beans, tortilla chips, pickled onion, queso fresco, grapefruit chipotle dressing (contains: garlic, onions)
Sabor A Mexico
1744 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$17.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, peppers and onions.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Taco Salad
|$14.75
Crispy Tortilla, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean Puree, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Romaine
