Taco salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve taco salad

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.50
chorizo chicken, mixed baby lettuce, kale, baby watercress, watermelon radish, charred corn, beans, tortilla chips, pickled onion, queso fresco, grapefruit chipotle dressing (contains: garlic, onions)
More about TacoVision
Sabor A Mexico

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$17.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, peppers and onions.
More about Sabor A Mexico
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.75
Crispy Tortilla, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean Puree, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Romaine
Taco Salad$14.75
Crispy Tortilla, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean Puree, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Romaine
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a flour tortilla basket.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

