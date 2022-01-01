Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.95
Corn tortillas, tri-colored slaw, chipotle mayo, tomatillo salsa.
More about Hill and Bay
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
Fish Tacos$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
Birria Tacos$35.00
Slow roasted beef short ribs, cured red onions, and a blend of cheeses, in corn tortillas, served with short rib consumé instead of salsa
More about Santa Fe
Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.
CHICKEN TACOS$12.00
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, and pico de gallo
QUESA BIRRIA TACOS$16.00
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and dipping broth.
More about Mayan Bistro
Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
Nova Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Dairy Free. Corn tortillas, Fried Egg, Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Dill, Pickled Onion, Horseradish Crema
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco de Camaron$11.00
spicy grilled gulf shrimp, house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
Spicy Grilled Gulf Shrimp Taco$11.00
house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
More about Market Table
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Big Taco Bundle for 2$45.00
guacamole + chips, four tacos, and our seasonal dessert
More about Seamore's
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chorizo Taco$4.00
homemade Spanish sausage
w/paprika & ancho chile
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.00
slow braised short ribs
w/avocado leaf
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Chorizo Taco$3.95
Barbacoa Taco$3.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
More about Los Mariscos
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Tacos
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Three of Cups Restaurant

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
More about Three of Cups Restaurant
pesce lulu

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
dos tacos combo + one side$13.80
un taco$5.50
mexican style street taco with your choice of battered fish : grilled shrimp : grilled mahi : salmon : chickpeas
tres tacos$14.80
dos x2 tacos
choose beer battered fish : : beyond : :
grilled shrimp +1 : : grilled mahi mahi +1
pint of Bronx Brewery summer IPA
or
glass of Venitian Prosecco
More about pesce lulu
GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Tacos$18.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$22.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's
TAPAS

Verlaine

110 Rivington St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2458 reviews)
Delivery
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
More about Verlaine
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicharron Tacos (2)$12.00
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
More about Taco Dumbo
KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
More about KAHLO
Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos Arrachera$22.00
3 tacos: Grilled marinated skirt steak, avocado, cilantro & onion.
More about Barrio Chino
Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexi-KO 3 Tacos
Street Tacos CHICKEN$13.00
Street Tacos BEEF$13.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
More about SET-LES
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi

261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Poke$15.99
Sushi Rice, Chipotle Aioli, 3 Taco Shells, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Mango Salsa, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, Crunchy Onions
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi
Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$19.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$24.00
Guacamole, Pico, Slaw, Jalapeno, Lemon Mayo
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Shrimp Tacos
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Tacos$18.00
Cheese Crust Steak Tacos$19.00
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about Toro Loco NYC
Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Roasted Mushroom$16.00
Three per order. Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tacos Pork Carnitas$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
Tacos Duck Carnitas$15.00
Three per order. Black beans, grilled pineapple-jicama salsa, queso fresco, mint, corn tortilla
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Guacamole, Salsa
Beef Birria Tacos$18.00
3 Beef Birria Tacos With Onion, Queso Fresco, Side Of Broth
Fish Taco$5.00
Model Battered Cod, With Pickled Cabbage And Chipotle Mayo
More about Conmigo
Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro
More about Friedmans West
HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
More about Harlem Public

