Tacos in New York
New York restaurants that serve tacos
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$17.95
Corn tortillas, tri-colored slaw, chipotle mayo, tomatillo salsa.
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
|Fish Tacos
|$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
|Birria Tacos
|$35.00
Slow roasted beef short ribs, cured red onions, and a blend of cheeses, in corn tortillas, served with short rib consumé instead of salsa
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$20.00
ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$12.00
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, and pico de gallo
|QUESA BIRRIA TACOS
|$16.00
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and dipping broth.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Baja Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
|Nova Breakfast Tacos
|$16.00
Dairy Free. Corn tortillas, Fried Egg, Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Dill, Pickled Onion, Horseradish Crema
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Taco de Camaron
|$11.00
spicy grilled gulf shrimp, house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
|Spicy Grilled Gulf Shrimp Taco
|$11.00
house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
|Big Taco Bundle for 2
|$45.00
guacamole + chips, four tacos, and our seasonal dessert
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Spicy Chorizo Taco
|$4.00
homemade Spanish sausage
w/paprika & ancho chile
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
slow braised short ribs
w/avocado leaf
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.95
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.95
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
|Enchilado Taco
|$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
|Fish Taco
|$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Three of Cups Restaurant
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
pesce lulu
601 Lexington Ave, NYC
|dos tacos combo + one side
|$13.80
|un taco
|$5.50
mexican style street taco with your choice of battered fish : grilled shrimp : grilled mahi : salmon : chickpeas
|tres tacos
|$14.80
dos x2 tacos
choose beer battered fish : : beyond : :
grilled shrimp +1 : : grilled mahi mahi +1
pint of Bronx Brewery summer IPA
or
glass of Venitian Prosecco
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$22.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Chicharron Tacos (2)
|$12.00
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
|$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
|3 Tacos Arrachera
|$22.00
3 tacos: Grilled marinated skirt steak, avocado, cilantro & onion.
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Mexi-KO 3 Tacos
|Street Tacos CHICKEN
|$13.00
|Street Tacos BEEF
|$13.00
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
|NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York
|Taco Poke
|$15.99
Sushi Rice, Chipotle Aioli, 3 Taco Shells, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Mango Salsa, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, Crunchy Onions
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Tacos
|$24.00
Guacamole, Pico, Slaw, Jalapeno, Lemon Mayo
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00
|Cheese Crust Steak Tacos
|$19.00
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Roasted Mushroom
|$16.00
Three per order. Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
|Tacos Pork Carnitas
|$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
|Tacos Duck Carnitas
|$15.00
Three per order. Black beans, grilled pineapple-jicama salsa, queso fresco, mint, corn tortilla
Gluten-free
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Guacamole, Salsa
|Beef Birria Tacos
|$18.00
3 Beef Birria Tacos With Onion, Queso Fresco, Side Of Broth
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Model Battered Cod, With Pickled Cabbage And Chipotle Mayo
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro