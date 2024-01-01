Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

• Tacuba • Hell's Kitchen

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi Taquitos$17.00
Crispy taquitos filled with spicy hamachi, aji panca-sweet onion salsa
More about • Tacuba • Hell's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toro Taquitos$18.00
Tuna Belly, sweet onion-habanero salsa
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Item pic

 

Móle Mexican Bar & Grill - UES

1735 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAQUITOS CON GUACAMOLE$15.00
(2) Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potato-chorizo; topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Móle Mexican Bar & Grill - UES
Toloache image

 

Toloache - 50th St.

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Toro Taquitos$18.00
Tuna belly and sweet onion-habanero salsa. Gluten-free.
More about Toloache - 50th St.
Item pic

 

Móle Mexican Bar & Grill - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos with Guacamole$15.00
(2) Crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and stuffed with a classic potato-chorizo filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream on the side.
More about Móle Mexican Bar & Grill - West Village

