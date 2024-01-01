Taquitos in New York
New York restaurants that serve taquitos
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Hamachi Taquitos
|$17.00
Crispy taquitos filled with spicy hamachi, aji panca-sweet onion salsa
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Toro Taquitos
|$18.00
Tuna Belly, sweet onion-habanero salsa
Móle Mexican Bar & Grill - UES
1735 2nd Avenue, New York
|TAQUITOS CON GUACAMOLE
|$15.00
(2) Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potato-chorizo; topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Toloache - 50th St.
251 West 50th St, New York
|Toro Taquitos
|$18.00
Tuna belly and sweet onion-habanero salsa. Gluten-free.