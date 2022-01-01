Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bento in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Make your Own Teriyaki Bento Set$24.95
Teriyaki Bento Box$21.95
You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.
Make your own Teriyaki Bento$22.95
More about Sushi & Co
Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Make Your Own Teriyaki Bento Box$22.95
You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.
Make your own TERIYAKI Bento$22.95
You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.
TERIYAKI Bento Set$24.95
You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.
More about Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st

289 Mercer st, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B1 Chicken Teriyaki Bento$12.50
Served w/ teriyaki chicken, rice, vegetable, pickled vegetables, tempura vegetables
More about Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st

