Teriyaki bento in New York

More about Sushi & Co
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Make your Own Teriyaki Bento Set
|$24.95
|Teriyaki Bento Box
|$21.95
You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.
|Make your own Teriyaki Bento
|$22.95
More about Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Make Your Own Teriyaki Bento Box
|$22.95
|Make your own TERIYAKI Bento
|$22.95
|TERIYAKI Bento Set
|$24.95
