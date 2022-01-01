Texas burgers in New York
New York restaurants that serve texas burgers
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Texas Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Ground Turkey Patty with Cheddar, Fried Onions Ribbons & BBQ Sauce, Side of Fries or Salad
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Texas Burger
|$14.00
2 Smashed patties, american cheese, bacon, fried onions and BBQ sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Texas Burger
|$27.00
Cicci Di Carne
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Texas BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
225 Liberty Street, New York
