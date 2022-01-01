Thai coffee in New York
New York restaurants that serve thai coffee
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$5.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Thai Iced Coffee (OAT)
|$4.75
|Thai Iced Coffee (SOY)
|$4.75
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|THAI COFFEE MONSTER
|$9.00
Thai Coffee Cake with Cashews and Condensed Milk Frosting....in Monster Form.
|Thai Ice Coffee
|$4.00