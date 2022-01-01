Thai fried rice in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
R-1 Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-17 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Thai Fried Rice - Lunch Special$10.95
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice Entree$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
L Thai Fried Rice$9.50
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-10 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-1 Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
(L) Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L) Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice$12.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili paste
Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice$15.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili paste
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice$15.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili paste
(L) Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice$12.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili past
More about Spice Thai

