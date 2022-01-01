Thai fried rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|R-1 Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-17 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
More about Pro Thai
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice
|$15.95
|Thai Fried Rice - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
|Thai Fried Rice
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
More about Yummy Thai
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|Thai Fried Rice Entree
|$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
|L Thai Fried Rice
|$9.50
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
More about Malii Gramercy
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|L-10 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|R-1 Thai Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|(L) Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice
|$12.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili paste
|Spicy Thai Herbs Fried Rice
|$15.00
Egg, ginger, basil, scallion & chili paste