Thai salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve thai salad
Malii Thai Kitchen
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Pad Krapow
|$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
|Summer Roll
|$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|PAD SEA EW
|$15.00
Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce.
|CH. SATAY
|$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.
|SPRING ROLL
|$6.00
Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.
Yummy Thai - INWOOD
4959 Broadway, New York
|THAI SALAD
|$9.00
Fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bean sprouts, tofu and your choice of dressing.
1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Snow peas, poached chicken carrots, cabbage, radicchio, crispy
wontons, cilantro, mint, scallion, sesame, peanut sauce
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Organically Fed Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
|Egg McTe
|$5.75
Choice of Cheese/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Chicken Sausage/ on a English Muffin
|Certe Yogurt Parfait
|$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree