Thai salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve thai salad

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai Kitchen

2028 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad$13.95
Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai Kitchen
Pro Thai image

 

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Pad Krapow$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
More about Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
Thai Hot Box image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAD SEA EW$15.00
Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce.
CH. SATAY$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.
SPRING ROLL$6.00
Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Yummy Thai - INWOOD

4959 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THAI SALAD$9.00
Fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bean sprouts, tofu and your choice of dressing.
More about Yummy Thai - INWOOD
1 Penn Plaza image

 

1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$11.00
Snow peas, poached chicken carrots, cabbage, radicchio, crispy
wontons, cilantro, mint, scallion, sesame, peanut sauce
More about 1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
Certe image

 

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organically Fed Salmon Salad$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
Egg McTe$5.75
Choice of Cheese/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Chicken Sausage/ on a English Muffin
Certe Yogurt Parfait$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

