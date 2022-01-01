Tofu soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve tofu soup
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SO-3 SM Tofu Soup
|$6.95
Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$5.50
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|CLEAR TOFU SOUP
Fresh soft tofu with celery and onions in a clear soup.