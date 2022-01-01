Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve tofu soup

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SO-3 SM Tofu Soup$6.95
Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Vegetable Soup$5.50
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLEAR TOFU SOUP
Fresh soft tofu with celery and onions in a clear soup.
More about Yummy Thai
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
豆腐菜汤 Tofu Vegetable Soup$13.00
More about Hey Yuet

