Tom kha soup in
New York
/
New York
/
Tom Kha Soup
New York restaurants that serve tom kha soup
Plue Thai Restaurant
1575 Lexington Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Tom Kha Soup
$7.00
rich and creamy coconut soup infused with classic Thai herbs
More about Plue Thai Restaurant
Up Thai
1411 2nd Ave, New York
No reviews yet
Tom Kha Soup
$0.00
King mushrooms and scallions, in coconut-galangal broth. Spicy.
More about Up Thai
