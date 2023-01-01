Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom kha soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tom kha soup

Item pic

 

Plue Thai Restaurant

1575 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tom Kha Soup$7.00
rich and creamy coconut soup infused with classic Thai herbs
More about Plue Thai Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Up Thai

1411 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup$0.00
King mushrooms and scallions, in coconut-galangal broth. Spicy.
More about Up Thai

