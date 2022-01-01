Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup / Chicken$0.00
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp$0.00
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
Traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushroom, bell peppers, onion, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and serve with steamed Thai rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts.
More about Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SOUP$9.00
Spicy Chili, Galangal, Lemongrass, Tomato
& Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp Wontons
ALLERGENS:
Shellfish (Shrimp)
Cilantro
Gluten
Egg
Allium
Fish
Mushroom
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Allergens: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg, Allium, Fish sauce, Mushroom, Coconut
More about Thai Diner
Consumer pic

 

LumLum - 404 West 49th Street

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$20.00
More about LumLum - 404 West 49th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tarts

Beef Broccoli

Mexican Burgers

Popcorn Chicken

Turkey Bacon

Lemon Tarts

Beef Noodles

Pastrami Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston