Tom yum soup in New York

Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tom Yum Soup / Chicken
|$0.00
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
|Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp
|$0.00
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushroom, bell peppers, onion, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and serve with steamed Thai rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Chili, Galangal, Lemongrass, Tomato
& Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp Wontons
ALLERGENS:
Shellfish (Shrimp)
Cilantro
Gluten
Egg
Allium
Fish
Mushroom
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Allergens: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg, Allium, Fish sauce, Mushroom, Coconut