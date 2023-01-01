Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Item pic

 

Ichibantei - 401 East 13th st

401 East 13th st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu$18.00
A traditional Japanese meal featuring juicy, breaded and fried "Kurobuta" pork cutlets, served with fluffy white rice, crisp salad, and savory soup. A complete and satisfying dining experience.
More about Ichibantei - 401 East 13th st
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
More about Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry! East 53rd

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
More about Go! Go! Curry! East 53rd
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry! Time Square

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
More about Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
Item pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ramen with Tonkatsu$16.00
Ramen topped with soy meat cutlet
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
More about Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cinnamon Rolls

Miso Soup

Mac And Cheese

Lassi

Garlic Bread

Salad Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Souffle

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (117 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston