Tonkatsu in New York
New York restaurants that serve tonkatsu
Ichibantei - 401 East 13th st
401 East 13th st, New York
|Tonkatsu
|$18.00
A traditional Japanese meal featuring juicy, breaded and fried "Kurobuta" pork cutlets, served with fluffy white rice, crisp salad, and savory soup. A complete and satisfying dining experience.
Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Tonkatsu Sauce
|$0.50
Go! Go! Curry! East 53rd
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Tonkatsu Sauce
|$0.50
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Tonkatsu Sauce
|$0.50
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Ramen with Tonkatsu
|$16.00
Ramen topped with soy meat cutlet