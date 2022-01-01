Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
More about Santa Fe
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup$6.00
corn tortilla, Chile de arbor, chicharron, avocado, cotija, crema
More about Azulé Cantina
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$12.00
Tomato Based Soup With Avocado, Crema, And Tortilla Chips
More about Conmigo
Item pic

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla soup$12.00
Tomato & guajillo soup, crispy tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, crema, avocado
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
More about Talia's Steakhouse
La Esquina - Upper East Side image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
TORTILLA SOUP$14.00
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$14.00
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$14.00
beef bone broth, chopped tomato, cabbage, cojita cheese, crispy tortilla
*choice of al pastor or chicken
More about TacoVision
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
La Esquina - SoHo image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Esquina - SoHo

114 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)
Takeout
TORTILLA SOUP$14.00
More about La Esquina - SoHo
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup$9.50
chicken, chilies, tomato, corn, melted cheese & corn tortilla strips
More about Canyon Road
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

