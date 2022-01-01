Tortilla soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve tortilla soup
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
corn tortilla, Chile de arbor, chicharron, avocado, cotija, crema
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
Tomato Based Soup With Avocado, Crema, And Tortilla Chips
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Tortilla soup
|$12.00
Tomato & guajillo soup, crispy tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, crema, avocado
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$14.00
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
beef bone broth, chopped tomato, cabbage, cojita cheese, crispy tortilla
*choice of al pastor or chicken
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
TACOS • TAPAS
La Esquina - SoHo
114 Kenmare St, New York
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$14.00
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.50
chicken, chilies, tomato, corn, melted cheese & corn tortilla strips