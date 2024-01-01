Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tossed salad

Consumer pic

 

Mansion Diner

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tossed Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, peppers, tomato, onion & olives
More about Mansion Diner
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Tossed Salad$8.99
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Miso Soup

Peanut Butter Cookies

Vodka Pizza

Steak Salad

Shrimp Fried Rice

Pretzels

Vermicelli

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (103 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston