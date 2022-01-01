Tostadas in New York
New York restaurants that serve tostadas
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Shrimp Cocktail Tostada
|$18.00
chopped shrimp, crispy tortilla, fresh horseradish
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Tuna Tostadas
|$25.00
(3 tostadas) Avocado Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Herbed Crema, Salmon Roe
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Tostada w/ Butter
|$2.00
|Tostada w/ Queso
|$3.50
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Tostada De Pulpo
|$15.00
Octopus, chipotle butter, mezcal glaze, avocado, sal de gusano
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Tostadas De Carne
|$13.95
Crispy tortilla with black beans, topped with habanero spiked shredded beef, romaine lettuce, cured red onions, radishes and crema.
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Pork Belly Tostada
|$16.00
Caramelized niman ranch, avocado cilantro crema
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Crab Tostada (4 pcs)
|$16.00
sustainable fresh crab, avocado, thai chili, lime crema
|Rotisserie Beet Tostada (4 pcs)
|$12.50
macadamia nut salsa, sheep's milk feta, orange, pickled onions, peptias
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
179 Madison Ave, New York
|Tostada w/ Jamon/ Queso
|$5.00
|Tostada w/ Butter
|$2.00
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Salmon Tostadas (4 pcs)
|$18.00
diced yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, white bean hummus
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada
|$14.50
with lettuce & chipotle cream served over a crispy tortilla
Sabor a México 1
1744 1st Avenue, New York
|Tostadas
|$14.00
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, radish, sour cream, and cheese.