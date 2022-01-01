Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tostadas

Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Cocktail Tostada$18.00
chopped shrimp, crispy tortilla, fresh horseradish
More about Community Food and Juice
Tuna Tostadas image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tostadas$25.00
(3 tostadas) Avocado Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Herbed Crema, Salmon Roe
More about KAHLO
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada w/ Butter$2.00
Tostada w/ Queso$3.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada De Pulpo$15.00
Octopus, chipotle butter, mezcal glaze, avocado, sal de gusano
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostadas De Carne$13.95
Crispy tortilla with black beans, topped with habanero spiked shredded beef, romaine lettuce, cured red onions, radishes and crema.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Tostada$16.00
Caramelized niman ranch, avocado cilantro crema
More about Anejo
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada w/ Butter$2.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Tostada (4 pcs)$16.00
sustainable fresh crab, avocado, thai chili, lime crema
Rotisserie Beet Tostada (4 pcs)$12.50
macadamia nut salsa, sheep's milk feta, orange, pickled onions, peptias
More about TacoVision
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada w/ Jamon/ Queso$5.00
Tostada w/ Butter$2.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tostadas (4 pcs)$18.00
diced yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, white bean hummus
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada$14.50
with lettuce & chipotle cream served over a crispy tortilla
More about Canyon Road
Consumer pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas$14.00
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, radish, sour cream, and cheese.
More about Sabor a México 1
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi Tostada$18.00
avocado puree, calabrian chili oil, grapefruit, crispy shallots
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

