Tuna rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Black Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$10.25
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$9.25
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$8.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.99
|Black Pepper Tuna Roll
|$10.25
Ikebana Zen
401 w 53rd street, New York
|Tuna Roll
|$10.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|SPICY TUNA ROLL*
|$15.75
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
|SPICY TUNA ROLL*
|$8.00
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.95
ground yellowfin tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|TUNA AVOCADO ROLL
|$12.00
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
|Tuna with Cucumber Roll
|$9.00
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Spicy Calabrian Chili Tuna Roll
|$18.00
calabrian chili, basil, garlic broccoli rabe
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
|R10 Tuna Avo Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with tuna and avocado.
|R7 Tuna Scallion Roll
|$5.95
Sushi roll with tunna and scallion.
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll
|$18.00
hand chopped tuna, calabrian chili, broccoli rabe 6pcs
GORIN Ramen
351 East 14th Street, New York
|DX Tuna Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)
|$12.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)
|$11.00
|Hand Roll Sushi 4 pieces (Maguro, Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Hamachi)
|$16.00