Tuna rolls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Black Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$10.25
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$9.25
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
Black Pepper Tuna Roll$10.25
Ikebana Zen

401 w 53rd street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Roll$10.00
6 Pieces Per Order, Add Avocado Or Cucumber For $1
PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY TUNA ROLL*$15.75
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
SPICY TUNA ROLL*$8.00
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
ground yellowfin tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TUNA AVOCADO ROLL$12.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL$13.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna with Cucumber Roll$9.00
Tuna Roll$9.00
Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Calabrian Chili Tuna Roll$18.00
calabrian chili, basil, garlic broccoli rabe
Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
R10 Tuna Avo Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with tuna and avocado.
R7 Tuna Scallion Roll$5.95
Sushi roll with tunna and scallion.
Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll$18.00
hand chopped tuna, calabrian chili, broccoli rabe 6pcs
GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DX Tuna Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$11.00
Hand Roll Sushi 4 pieces (Maguro, Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Hamachi)$16.00
The Rawl

212 E. 45th Street, New York

No reviews yet
R.Poke Tuna Roll$10.00
Temakase

157 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
