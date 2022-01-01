Tuna salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
|Tuna Salad (1/2lb)*
|$6.50
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Tuna Salad
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Tuna Salad with frisee on Orwashers Demi Baguette
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Our Traditional Home Style Tuna Salad consisting of White Tuna, Chopped Celery & Real Hellman's Mayonnaise.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|TUNA SALAD PLATTER
|$18.95
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH OR PLATTER
Tuna mixed with celery, mayonnaise and a hint of pepper.
Choose between a Sandwich or Plate.
The Tuna Salad Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Tuna Salad Plate includes bread, potato salad, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle.
More about Pickler & Co
Pickler & Co
216 East 45th St., New York
|Cup of Tuna Salad
|$7.00
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Tuna Salad
More about ING Cafe
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Tuna Salad Box
|$4.95
More about Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
99 Gansevoort Street, New York
|Tuna Salad
|$12.00
Havarti, Fontina, Parmesan Frico
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade tuna salad with onion, celery and mayo. Choice of bread
|Salad - Tuna Salad & Greens
|$16.00
More about 1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|TUNA SALAD MELT
|$19.00
cheddar, grilled tomato, griddled rye, cole slaw & pickle
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about Carrot Express NYC
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$15.95
Our delicious Tuna Salad served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Dill, Touch of Mayo
|Tuna salad on 7grain
|$8.95
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Dill, Touch of Mayo
More about H&H Bagels - MTH
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll