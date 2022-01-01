Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
Tuna Salad (1/2lb)*$6.50
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Tuna Salad
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.75
Tuna Salad with frisee on Orwashers Demi Baguette
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Our Traditional Home Style Tuna Salad consisting of White Tuna, Chopped Celery & Real Hellman's Mayonnaise.
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TUNA SALAD PLATTER$18.95
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH OR PLATTER
Tuna mixed with celery, mayonnaise and a hint of pepper.
Choose between a Sandwich or Plate.
The Tuna Salad Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Tuna Salad Plate includes bread, potato salad, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Tuna Salad$7.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Pickler & Co
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Tuna Salad
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Box$4.95
More about ING Cafe
Tuna Salad image

 

Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar

99 Gansevoort Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad$12.00
Havarti, Fontina, Parmesan Frico
More about Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade tuna salad with onion, celery and mayo. Choice of bread
Salad - Tuna Salad & Greens$16.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA SALAD MELT$19.00
cheddar, grilled tomato, griddled rye, cole slaw & pickle
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Platter$15.95
Our delicious Tuna Salad served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express NYC
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$13.65
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Albacore Tuna Salad$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Dill, Touch of Mayo
Tuna salad on 7grain$8.95
Albacore Tuna Salad$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Dill, Touch of Mayo
More about Certe
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - MTH

