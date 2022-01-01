Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.75
Tuna Salad with frisee on Orwashers Demi Baguette
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Our Traditional Home Style Tuna Salad consisting of White Tuna, Chopped Celery & Real Hellman's Mayonnaise.
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TUNA SANDWICH$13.95
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH OR PLATTER
Tuna mixed with celery, mayonnaise and a hint of pepper.
Choose between a Sandwich or Plate.
The Tuna Salad Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Tuna Salad Plate includes bread, potato salad, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Pickler & Co
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
Tuna Sandwich$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about FIG & OLIVE
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade tuna salad with onion, celery and mayo. Choice of bread
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - MTH

