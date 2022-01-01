Tuna sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Tuna Salad with frisee on Orwashers Demi Baguette
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Our Traditional Home Style Tuna Salad consisting of White Tuna, Chopped Celery & Real Hellman's Mayonnaise.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$13.95
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH OR PLATTER
Tuna mixed with celery, mayonnaise and a hint of pepper.
Choose between a Sandwich or Plate.
The Tuna Salad Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Tuna Salad Plate includes bread, potato salad, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Tuna Sandwich
|$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
|Tuna Sandwich
|$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Tuna Sandwich
|$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade tuna salad with onion, celery and mayo. Choice of bread
More about 1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about H&H Bagels - MTH
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll