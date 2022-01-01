Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Turkey Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$16.95
Free-range blend, crispy fried onions,
pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$13.00
Ground Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
Texas Turkey Burger$15.00
Ground Turkey Patty with Cheddar, Fried Onions Ribbons & BBQ Sauce, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Turkey Burger$12.00
Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$19.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Turkey Burger$12.00
Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$17.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$18.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Jive Turkey Burger$16.00
House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.
BYO Turkey Burger$13.00
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
More about Harlem Public
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$17.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jive Turkey Burger$16.00
House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.
BYO Turkey Burger$13.00
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
More about HP at Northend
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VIAND TURKEY BURGER$19.75
House blend spices, ground turkey. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
VIAND TURKEY BURGER$19.75
House blend spices, ground turkey. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
More about The Viand
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$18.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedman's
OMG! Turkey Burger image

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OMG! Turkey Burger$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
More about Carrot Express NYC
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Turkey Burger$7.95
Turkey + lettuce + tomato
More about New York Burger Co.
Item pic

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$19.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedman's

