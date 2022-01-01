Turkey burgers in New York
New York restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Turkey Burger
|$16.95
Free-range blend, crispy fried onions,
pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce.
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Ground Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
|Texas Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Ground Turkey Patty with Cheddar, Fried Onions Ribbons & BBQ Sauce, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|The Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Turkey Burger
|$19.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|The Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Turkey Burger
|$17.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Turkey Burger
|$18.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Harlem Public
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Jive Turkey Burger
|$16.00
House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.
|BYO Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
More about HP at Northend
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Jive Turkey Burger
|$16.00
House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.
|BYO Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|VIAND TURKEY BURGER
|$19.75
House blend spices, ground turkey. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|VIAND TURKEY BURGER
|$19.75
House blend spices, ground turkey. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Turkey Burger
|$18.00
Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.
More about Carrot Express NYC
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
More about New York Burger Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Turkey Burger
|$7.95
Turkey + lettuce + tomato