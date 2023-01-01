Turkey melts in New York
New York restaurants that serve turkey melts
ZAZA - Greenwich Street
102-104 Greenwich Street, New York
|Turkey Melt
|$15.95
Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado and Tomato served on Sourdough Toast. Served with a Side.
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|TURKEY MELT
|$21.00
white or dark meat, swiss, grilled tomato, griddled rye, cole slaw & pickle. fries
