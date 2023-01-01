Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve turkey melts

ZAZA - Greenwich Street

102-104 Greenwich Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Melt$15.95
Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado and Tomato served on Sourdough Toast. Served with a Side.
More about ZAZA - Greenwich Street
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY MELT$21.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Melt$18.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, cheddar, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

