Turkey wraps in New York
New York restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$13.95
smoked turkey, brie cheese, avocado and honey mustard
1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Turkey Wrap
|$11.50
Blue Kitchen Café
1 Police Plaza Path, New York
|Turkey Bacon, Swiss & Egg White Wrap
|$7.95
Turkey Bacon with Swiss Cheese & Egg Whites on a Wrap
Bagel Market - Grand Central
425 Lexington Ave, New York
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.25
Roasted turkey, bacon, american
cheese, lettuce, & mayo
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$10.25
Roast Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crisp Romaine, Sliced Plum Tomato, Garlic Aioli