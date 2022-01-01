Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Wrap$13.95
smoked turkey, brie cheese, avocado and honey mustard
More about Max Caffe'
1 Penn Plaza image

 

1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$11.50
More about 1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
Consumer pic

 

Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon, Swiss & Egg White Wrap$7.95
Turkey Bacon with Swiss Cheese & Egg Whites on a Wrap
More about Blue Kitchen Café
Item pic

 

Bagel Market - Grand Central

425 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$9.25
Roasted turkey, bacon, american
cheese, lettuce, & mayo
More about Bagel Market - Grand Central
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey BLT Wrap$10.25
Turkey BLT Wrap$10.25
Roast Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crisp Romaine, Sliced Plum Tomato, Garlic Aioli
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$8.25
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Turkey Bacon Spinach Mushroom Egg White Wrap$7.25
More about Perista Cafe

