Tzatziki in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve tzatziki

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tzatziki Dip (12 oz)$6.95
served with a toasted regular pita
Tzatziki (3oz)$1.50
Tzatziki (3oz)$1.50
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki$10.00
served with 2 pcs of grilled pita
More about NERAI
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of Tzatziki$2.00
Tzatziki$8.00
Greek Yogurt | Cucumber | Garlic | Dill | Pita Bread
More about Yasouvlaki
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROASTED BEETS WITH GOAT CHEESE TZATZIKI$4.19
Chilled purple beets tossed in goat cheese tzatziki, with fresh dill
More about Brine

