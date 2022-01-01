Tzatziki in New York
New York restaurants that serve tzatziki
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Tzatziki Dip (12 oz)
|$6.95
served with a toasted regular pita
|Tzatziki (3oz)
|$1.50
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Tzatziki
|$10.00
served with 2 pcs of grilled pita
Yasouvlaki
1568 3rd Ave, New York
|Side Of Tzatziki
|$2.00
|Tzatziki
|$8.00
Greek Yogurt | Cucumber | Garlic | Dill | Pita Bread
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|ROASTED BEETS WITH GOAT CHEESE TZATZIKI
|$4.19
Chilled purple beets tossed in goat cheese tzatziki, with fresh dill