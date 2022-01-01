Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in New York

New York restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MOLTEN CHOCOLATE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM$10.00
All the decadence, exhilaration & anticipation of ordering dessert in a restaurant only at home and only 35 seconds away (microwave not included). Made with the finest Belgian chocolate (bring your own ice cream). All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
APPLE CINNAMON CRUMBLE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM$10.00
Sweet and tangy organic apples with a perfect blend of cinnamon and a sugary crumble. Served with a cup of vanilla ice cream. Microwave for 45 sec and serve warm. Our delicious version of apple pie a la mode.
This dessert is all natural, nut free, made in small batch with fresh fruits and locally with no preservatives by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises.
Pizza & Shakes

209 west 57th street, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PREMIUM VANILLA ICE CREAM$7.00
Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$5.25
PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Pint$9.00
Made in-house and churned fresh daily.
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream 4oz$3.00
Made in-house and churned fresh daily.
