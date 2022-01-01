Vanilla ice cream in New York
New York restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|MOLTEN CHOCOLATE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM
|$10.00
All the decadence, exhilaration & anticipation of ordering dessert in a restaurant only at home and only 35 seconds away (microwave not included). Made with the finest Belgian chocolate (bring your own ice cream). All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
|APPLE CINNAMON CRUMBLE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM
|$10.00
Sweet and tangy organic apples with a perfect blend of cinnamon and a sugary crumble. Served with a cup of vanilla ice cream. Microwave for 45 sec and serve warm. Our delicious version of apple pie a la mode.
This dessert is all natural, nut free, made in small batch with fresh fruits and locally with no preservatives by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises.
Pizza & Shakes
209 west 57th street, new york city
|PREMIUM VANILLA ICE CREAM
|$7.00
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
|$5.25