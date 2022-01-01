Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

Takeout
SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN$20.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN$17.00
SOY SAUCE FLAVORED VEGETABLE, VEGAN NOODLE, TOPPED WITH VEGETABLE ( CARROT, KIMPIRA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, ONION, CORN, TOFU), BENI SHOGA, LEEK, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

Takeout
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura$18.50
5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.
L - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$15.50
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Box)$17.50
More about 1. Tenzan
Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$8.00
Deep fried assorted Japanese vegetables with light tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, sweet potato, and kakiage. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
More about Tampopo Kitchen

