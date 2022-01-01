Vegetable tempura in New York
New York restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN
|$20.00
|VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN
|$17.00
SOY SAUCE FLAVORED VEGETABLE, VEGAN NOODLE, TOPPED WITH VEGETABLE ( CARROT, KIMPIRA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, ONION, CORN, TOFU), BENI SHOGA, LEEK, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.
1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
|$18.50
5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.
|L - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$15.50
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Box)
|$17.50