Veggie rolls in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Veggie Sushi Roll image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Tampopo Ramen image

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Roll Lunch Combo$10.00
More about Tampopo Ramen
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$6.95
Crunchy Veggie Roll$12.75
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$8.00
House-made veggie spring roll.
More about The Tang
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Roll 素春卷$4.00
More about Hey Yuet
Veggie Sushi Roll image

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie. Nem Banh Hoi (Veggie. Spring roll)$14.50
Steamed angel hair noodle, scallion, crushed peanut, lettuce, cucumber and nuoc-cham sauce
More about Saiguette
Veggie Sushi Roll image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Veggie Sushi Roll image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R4 Veggie Tempura Roll (5pcs)$6.95
Sushi roll with vegetable tempura.
More about Sushi-teria

