Veggie rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Veggie Roll
|$6.95
|Crunchy Veggie Roll
|$12.75
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Veggie Roll
|$8.00
House-made veggie spring roll.
Le Botaniste
127 Grand St, New York
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Veggie. Nem Banh Hoi (Veggie. Spring roll)
|$14.50
Steamed angel hair noodle, scallion, crushed peanut, lettuce, cucumber and nuoc-cham sauce
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
Le Botaniste
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
