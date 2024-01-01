Veggie salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve veggie salad
Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tutti Veggie Salad
|$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.
Le Botaniste - 127 Grand
127 Grand St, New York
|Tutti Veggie Salad
|$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.
Fort Washington Public House
3938 Broadway, New York
|Veggie Grain Salad
|$17.00
romaine & mixed greens, crispy chick
peas, edamame, peppers, carrots,
quinoa, green goddess dressing
Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Tutti Veggie Salad
|$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.
Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Tutti Veggie Salad
|$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.
Le Botaniste - Bryant Park
11 W 42nd street, New York
|Tutti Veggie Salad
|$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.