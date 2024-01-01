Veggie salad in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste - 127 Grand

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste - 127 Grand
Consumer pic

 

Fort Washington Public House

3938 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Grain Salad$17.00
romaine & mixed greens, crispy chick
peas, edamame, peppers, carrots,
quinoa, green goddess dressing
More about Fort Washington Public House
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
Item pic

 

Le Botaniste - Bryant Park

11 W 42nd street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, roasted veggies, white bean salad, turmeric lemon hummus, red sauerkraut, green peas served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains: Garlic, onion, sesame. Gluten-free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste - Bryant Park
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Sea Salt And Basilized Vegetables Salad$12.00
Varies daily according to Seasonality, Quality & Value
*Best combined with Balsamic Pudding*
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

