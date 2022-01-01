Vermicelli in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Expat

64 Tiemann Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Bun Cha Vermicelli Bowl (Vegetarian)$14.00
With either 5 spice tofu (standard) or with homemade 'Beyond Meat' Spring Rolls accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).
Vietnamese Bún Chả Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
Topped with choice of homemade crispy sausage spring rolls or 5 spice tofu accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).
More about The Expat
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli Spring Rolls with Mango Citron Sauce$12.00
Spring rolls with vermicelli, vegetables & mushrooms
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli Bowl$11.95
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pho Vermicelli$0.00
Vermicelli noodle w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, lime, basil on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
Side Vermicelli$3.00
Side Vermicelli Soup$6.00
More about Saiguette
CHILI 美麗

13 East 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Stir-Fried Vermicelli$18.00
egg, sesame, onion and cabbage 粉丝莲白(the Entrée do not come with rice.)
More about CHILI 美麗
Just Pho You

2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Tofu with Vegan Sauce Vermicelli$15.00
More about Just Pho You

