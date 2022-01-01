Vermicelli in New York
New York restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about The Expat
The Expat
64 Tiemann Place, New York
|Vietnamese Bun Cha Vermicelli Bowl (Vegetarian)
|$14.00
With either 5 spice tofu (standard) or with homemade 'Beyond Meat' Spring Rolls accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).
|Vietnamese Bún Chả Vermicelli Bowl
|$15.00
Topped with choice of homemade crispy sausage spring rolls or 5 spice tofu accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Vermicelli Spring Rolls with Mango Citron Sauce
|$12.00
Spring rolls with vermicelli, vegetables & mushrooms
More about Mama's Cupboard
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Vermicelli Bowl
|$11.95
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side
More about Saiguette
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Spicy Pho Vermicelli
|$0.00
Vermicelli noodle w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, lime, basil on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
|Side Vermicelli
|$3.00
|Side Vermicelli Soup
|$6.00
More about CHILI 美麗
CHILI 美麗
13 East 37th Street, New York
|Chili Stir-Fried Vermicelli
|$18.00
egg, sesame, onion and cabbage 粉丝莲白(the Entrée do not come with rice.)