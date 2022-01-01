Vodka pizza in New York
New York restaurants that serve vodka pizza
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village
345 East 12th Street, New York
|Cauliflower Vodka Pizza
|$25.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Small Vodka Pizza
|$25.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
|Large Vodka Pizza
|$31.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Alla Vodka Pizza
|$15.00
Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.