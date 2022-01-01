Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Item pic

 

Sauce Pizzeria - East Village

345 East 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Vodka Pizza$25.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
More about Sauce Pizzeria - East Village
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Vodka Pizza$25.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Large Vodka Pizza$31.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
More about Rubirosa
c9015087-3938-4d99-ac31-38a29e394db6 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alla Vodka Pizza$15.00
Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

EMILY

35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vodka Pizza$14.00
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
More about EMILY

